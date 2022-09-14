Princess Anne says Queen Elizabeth's death has reminded everyone how much of her late mother's "presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted".

The Princess Royal accompanied the queen on her final journey as her coffin was flown from Edinburgh, Scotland, back to London, before being driven in a state hearse to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (13.09.22), following the monarch's death aged 96 on Thursday (08.09.22).

Anne has thanked the nation for showing "love and respect" as her mum travelled home.

She said in a statement: "I was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of my dearest Mother’s life. It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting.

"We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and every one who share our sense of loss.

"We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted."

The princess also thanked the nation for supporting her brother, King Charles, after he was made king following the queen's passing.

She added: "I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch.

"To my mother, The Queen, thank you."

Senior royals, including Anne, are said to have received the queen's casket on Tuesday evening at her home of 70 years in a small, private gathering.

Charles and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort; the Prince and Princess of Wales; The Duke and Duchess of Sussex; Prince Andrew; Princess Beatrice and Edo Mapelli Mozzi; Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank; Anne's daughter Zara Phillips and her husband Mike Tindall; Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex; Sir Tim Laurence; Peter Phillips; James, Viscount Severn; and Lady Louise Windsor are all thought to have been in attendance.

The queen's coffin will leave Buckingham Palace at 2.22pm on Wednesday (14.09.22) and crowds will be able to watch the cortege make the journey along the Mall, Horseguard’s Parade and Whitehall, with the procession to include Charles and members of the royal family.

The coffin will reach Westminster Hall at 3pm for the four full days of lying in state, and members of the public will be able to pay their respects from 5pm ahead of the Queen’s state funeral - a bank holiday in the UK - on Monday (19.09.22).