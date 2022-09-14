Madelaine Petsch is to star in a remake of 'The Strangers'.

The 'Riverdale' actress has joined the cast of the Lionsgate film, a reboot of the 2008 horror movie.

Petsch shared an article confirming the news on Instagram, and wrote in the caption: "me x 3 [knife, axe and blood emojis]"

According to Deadline, Froy Gutierrez and Gabriel Basso have also signed up for the motion picture, which has started production in Slovakia.

The movie will be the first in a trilogy, and Renny Harlin will direct all three.

Harlin said: "My mother instilled the love of movies in me through the world of Hitchcock and other masters of suspense and horror.

"My breakthrough to Hollywood happened with the success of 'A Nightmare on Elm Street 4'.

"It is only fitting that I get to return to my favourite genre with the incredibly well written trilogy of 'The Strangers'.

"The characters and the storyline are all grounded in reality and offer me an endless tapestry of haunting visuals in bringing these movies alive."

The film will tell the story of Petsch's character, whose car breaks down in Venus, Oregon, while travelling cross-country with her boyfriend, who will be portrayed by Gutierrez.

Following the breakdown, the couple spend the night in a secluded rental home, but they are terrorised by three masked strangers.

Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland have penned the first of the hat-trick of films.

Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Charlie Dombeck, and Alastair Birlingham will produce the movie.

Solomon said: "When setting out to remake 'The Strangers', we felt there was a bigger story to be told, which could be as powerful, chilling, and terrifying as the original and could really expand that world.

"Shooting this story as a trilogy allows us to create a hyperreal and terrifying character study.

"We’re fortunate to be joining forces with Madelaine Petsch, an amazing talent whose character is the driving force of this story."