Brenda Song is having "so much fun" planning her wedding to Macaulay Culkin.

The 34-year-old actress welcomed son Dakota with 'Home Alone' star Macaulay,42, back in April 2021 and has found planning their upcoming wedding "really convenient" since teaming up with Amazon Handmade to launch an online range of personalised products.

She said: "Wedding planning is so expensive and it takes up so much time. Being a new mom, we're so busy. It feels so convenient to be able to sit down and be able to get everything done all at once. But with Amazon, I can stop at any time. It's so much fun."

The former Disney Channel star went on to explain that she is not "constantly" making appointments and acknowledged that wedding planning can be "really hard" for working parents.

She told PEOPLE: "I don't feel like I'm having to constantly make an appointment to talk to someone or run to the store. And it's really hard to do that, not only for new moms out there but for working moms or working dads or those going to school. I can do that at 11 o'clock at night, I can do it first thing in the morning, I can do it during nap time," Song says of her wedding planning. I could do it during breaks at work. And that's what's so convenient and so advantageous about this."

'The Suite Life of Zack and Cody' actress struck up a relationship with former child star Macaulay back in 2017 and the pair got engaged in January 2022.

In a statement at the time, they simply said: "We're overjoyed."