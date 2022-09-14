Paris Hilton has "no interest" in reliving her robbery ordeal in 'The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist'.

The 41-year-old star was the victim of a high-profile robbery more than a decade ago - but Paris won't be appearing in the new Netflix docuseries about a gang of teenage thieves in Los Angeles.

A source told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "She has no interest in reliving this after all these years."

The criminal group stole millions of dollars worth of designer goods from Paris, and the blonde beauty recently declined the opportunity to appear in the Netflix documentary.

Paris cited her hectic work schedule and the imminent launch of her new company, 11:11 media, as the reasons why she wouldn't be appearing in the TV series.

Netflix recently released a trailer for the upcoming docuseries and a former 'Bling Ring' member described Paris' house as their "personal ATM".

Recalling the gang's mindset, Nicholas Prugo - who served a year in prison for his crimes - said: "Really? Another unlocked door? Well, we can do this again."

Meanwhile, Paris previously claimed that influencer culture can be "toxic".

The TV star - who married Carter Reum in 2021 - worries that social media can put pressure on young people to be "perfect".

Paris explained: "I just feel that it can be toxic in some ways where I really wouldn't want my daughter in this world because I just think there's so much emphasis on being perfect.

"And then having people be mean and write rude comments. I just wouldn't want my daughter to have to experience that."

Despite this, Paris acknowledged that she's ultimately powerless.

She said: "If she does want to do it, she can, but I would rather her just be a nerd who wants to be a scientist or something."