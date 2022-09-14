Glenn Close has had to cancel an appearance at a film festival over a "family emergency."

The 75-year-old actress - who has daughter Annie,34, with ex-partner John Starke - had been slated to serve as the jury president at the San Sebastian Film Festival in Spain on Friday (16.09.22) but announced on Tuesday that she "deeply regrets" having to pull out.

She said: "I deeply regret that I will not be able to take part in the festival as there has been a family emergency for which I must stay home. I apologise to the festival, the jury, the filmmakers, the Donostia honorees, and the festival audience, that I will not be there to celebrate with you all."

The '101 Dalmations' star - who was previously married to Jack Roose, musician Cabot Wade, businessman James Marlas and venture capitalist David Evans Shaw did not elaborate on the family emergency but it was later confirmed that producer Matías Mosteirín would take her place at the annual festival.

In a press statement, festival organisers said: "The Official Jury will be made up of the following members: the casting director and filmmaker Antoinette Boulat (France), the director and screenwriter Tea Lindeburg (Denmark), the author and journalist Rosa Montero (Spain), the filmmaker and visual artist Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese (Lesotho), the director and screenwriter Hlynur Pálmason (Iceland) and the producer Matías Mosteirín (Argentina), who will preside over the Jury."

The news comes just weeks after the 'Fatal Attraction' actress announced that she was looking forward to heading up the festival and described the role as an "exciting new adventure" for her.

She said: "It's been announced that I am going to head up the jury at the San Sebastian Film Festival, which is a new adventure for me. I've never done that before. And I love San Sebastian. People are fantastic, I am really looking forward to seeing some wonderful films, meeting new people, and very excited about meeting my fellow jury members."