Amy Grant is 'doing great' in her recovery, says Vince Gill

Published
2022/09/14 11:00 (BST)

Amy Grant is "doing great" following her bike accident in July.

The 61-year-old singer was hospitalised over the summer after coming off her bike, but Vince Gill - Amy's husband - has confirmed that she's making a good recovery.

Speaking at the premiere of 'CMT Giants: Vince Gill' in Nashville, Vince told 'Entertainment Tonight': "She's doing great. She's pretty torn up that she couldn’t be here tonight but with her accident and all of that, they kind of deemed that the best thing for her to do is just be still.

"That’s hard for her because she is very active.

"She knows that she is well thought of, well loved and represented tonight, so it's all good."

Amy was released from hospital at the end of July.

However, the singer was still forced to postpone a number of scheduled shows in August as she continued her recovery at home.

A post on her Instagram explained: "Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while riding a bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet).

"Following a brief hospitalisation where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably."

Amy actually underwent open-heart surgery two years ago to correct a rare condition that she only discovered after having a medical check-up.

The music star confessed that women can be guilty of putting their own health on the "back burner".

The 'Baby Baby' singer said: "I think women tend to put their health on the back burner.

"It's more like, 'Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.' All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, 'Oh, I got nothing on the radar,' just get somebody else to check it out."

© BANG Media International

amygrant vincegill

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Kourtney Kardashian is 'proud of' her Boohoo collection
Paris Hilton shuns Netflix's The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist
Glenn Close cancels film festival appearance over a 'family emergeny'
Britney Spears' ex Jason Alexander is 'wanted by police' after skipping court appearance

Recommended