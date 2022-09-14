Kourtney Kardashian is “proud of” her Boohoo collection.

‘The Kardashians’ star says her line with the fast fashion retailer is made “with intention and purpose” and something she thought long and hard about before signing on the dotted line.

The 43-year-old reality television personality wrote on Instagram: “I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet. I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful. It’s definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for.”

Kourtney - who is mother to Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with her ex Scott Disick, 39, and recently tied the knot with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker - admitted that she didn’t “have all the answers” about the industry’s carbon footprint, which is estimated to account for 10 per cent of all global emissions.

She said: “I certainly don’t have all the answers, but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn’t get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose,”

“I went back and forth about doing this collection with @boohoo because the first thing I think about when I hear the words ‘fast fashion’ is that it’s bad for our planet. Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don’t go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn’t going anywhere.”

The former ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ star asked for anyone with any ideas to come forward, appealing to “any experts who have ideas, suggestions ( I have already seen some of you and will absolutely be reaching out to talk and learn more) to reach out.”

“I want to help and from my experience so far working with the team I work with at Boohoo, they do too. I will be elaborating on their changes, how we’ve made this line more sustainable, and what I’ve learned we as consumers can do to help… all to come!!”