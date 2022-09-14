Lisa Rinna won’t wear crop tops.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star says she “can’t” bear her midriff and wants to leave that trend to the younger generations - such as her two model daughters with her husband Harry Hamlin, 70; Amelia Grey, 24, and Delilah Belle, 21 - while she gushed about how much she loved the collection.

After walking the Priscavera Spring/Summer 2023 show in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week, the 59-year-old actress told Interview magazine: “I wouldn’t do the midriffs. I would have my daughters do the midriffs. I mean, there comes a point where you just don’t. At my age, you don’t do midriffs. You can wear a bathing suit but you can’t do midriffs.”

Lisa called the collection “fabulous” and something she could wear to any occasion in her busy Bravo life.

She said: This collection is so fabulous. For me, you could wear it on Watch What Happens Live. You could wear it on the show. You could wear it out. My girls could wear it. I can wear the dress that I wore today. I mean, I f***** love this collection.”

The former ‘Days of Our Lives’ star labelled the white dress she sported on the runway - which she needed an inch taken from the bottom to stop any tripping hazards - as “classic old school” and reminiscent of Tom Ford when he was the creative director of Gucci in the 90s.

After being asked how she would describe it, Lisa said: Well, it was kind of classic old school. Tom Ford Gucci 1996. Right?”