Britney Spears has wished her estranged sons a happy birthday.

The 40-year-old pop star is mother to Sean Preston - who turned 17 on Wednesday (14.09.22) - and Jayden, who celebrated his 16th just two days earlier, and she took to social media on Tuesday evening to pay tribute to her sons just weeks after it was claimed that she had not seen them "in months."

Alongside a throwback snap of herself and her sons in 2021, Britney, wrote on Instagram: "Happy birthday Preston and Jayden !!! Love you both so much !!! These photos are from last year !!!" (sic)

The 'Womanizer' hitmaker - who lost full custody of her sons to her ex-husband Kevin Federline upon their divorce back in 2006 - previously explained that she has “died” over her rift with her sons.

She said: "Since they’ve been gone, I’ve honestly felt like a huge part of me has died. They were my joy, they were my everything.

“I looked forward to seeing them, and then all of a sudden they were gone, and I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?’ And honestly, I don’t understand how it was so easy for them to just cut me off like that. I don’t understand it.”

Back in June, the 'Overprotected' singer - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated - tied the knot with actor Sam Asghari, 28.

However, she failed to invite her parents to the ceremony and Jayden explained that it was not a "good idea" for him to go - although he hopes to see his mother again "when she is better".

He said: "At the time it just wasn't a good time to go. I'm not saying that I'm not happy for her. I'm really happy for them, but she didn't invite the whole family and then if it was just going to be me and Preston, I just don't see how that situation would have ended on good terms. I 100 percent think this can be fixed. It's just going to take a lot of time and effort. I just want her to get better mentally. When she gets better I really want to see her again."