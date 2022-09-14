Ben Affleck wrote a "12-page speech" for his wedding day.

The 50-year-old actor married Jennifer Lopez in August, and Kevin Smith - who attended the star-studded ceremony - has revealed that Ben wrote a "breathtaking" speech for the occasion.

Kevin shared: "He’s one of my favourite writers on the planet. He wrote his vows - they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking."

Kevin joked that Ben is "his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech".

The 52-year-old actor also revealed that he was "bawling" throughout the ceremony.

He told 'The View': "Even a cold-hearted robot would walk away from that ceremony like, ‘Oh my god, true love can happen!'

"It was a real fairy-tale ending. And [Jennifer] has impeccable taste, the whole place looked amazing. [Jennifer] looked fantastic. They all looked fantastic."

Meanwhile, Jennifer recently revealed that she feels like she's in "heaven" with Ben.

The 53-year-old star and Ben tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony in Georgia, and Jennifer subsequently opened up about her wedding in her On The JLo newsletter.

Speaking about her wedding reception, Jennifer - who was actually engaged to Ben in the early 2000s - shared: "The truth is everyone's story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same.

"But for us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally "settling down" in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.

"We find ourselves in that long-desired time of life: having gratitude for all that life has shown us, even its trials and tribulations. That night really was heaven... (sic)"