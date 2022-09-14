Quinta Brunson felt like a “little mini Brown Jessica Rabbit” at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards.

The ‘Abbot Elementary’ star - who became the first Black woman to win a solo writing Emmy for the pilot episode of her ABC sitcom set in an underfunded Philadelphia school on Sunday night (11.09.2022) - and her stylist Bryon Javar “landed” on a “beautiful” Dolce and Gabbana gown after they thought it would be “really ridiculous” to wear gold to the already glitzy awards ceremony.

The 3x-year-old actress told ‘To the Nines’, a video for Vanityfair.com: “It feels very old Hollywood to me and little mini brown Jessica Rabbit.”

Quinta added“But we had a conversation about the structure,” as got glam for the biggest in television, before remembering “ Oh the color, cause at first he's like gold and I was like you can't be that girl that wears gold to the Emmys that's really ridiculous so we landed on this beautiful, like bronze brown and I just love it so much.

The ‘Black Lady Sketch Show’ star and Bryon “knew” that they were likely to opt for the Italian fashion house.

Quinta said: “We knew that we would probably go with Dolce and Gabbana. Brian has cultivated, like, such wonderful looks for me. I’m only 4’11 so we had to have conversations about my little but mighty body.”

While on the red carpet, she detailed how she longed for “va-va voom” and worthy of her multi hyphenated involvement in the sitcom that also saw Sheryl Lee Ralph get the gong for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role.

Quinta told Laverne Cox: "I really wanted something that made me feel va-va-voom, but also respectful. I feel like I kind of have to do three jobs at once: actress, producer and writer. So it can be hard to find something that makes me comfortable being all three [while] also wearing something that makes me feel good and sexy and proud."