Cardi B has donated $100,000 to her old elementary school.

The 29-year-old rap star returned to her old elementary school in the Bronx in New York City on Tuesday (13.09.22), and Cardi interrupted an assembly as she made a dramatic entrance in front of the students.

NBC New York reporter Kay Angrum captured a video of Cardi's entrance and she captioned the clip on Twitter: "HAPPENING NOW: Cardi B announces she’s donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student. (sic)"

Cardi turned up at the school in a red dress and she waved at the students as she walked towards the front of the assembly hall.

The 'WAP' hitmaker also retweeted some posts about her school visit.

One of her followers tweeted: "Cardi B at her old school in the Bronx today where she donated $100k for the enrichment of the students (sic)"

Cardi is one of the best-selling artists in the world and has already won a host of awards during her rap career.

But the chart-topping star previously claimed that she was happier before she found fame.

Cardi - who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business - said: "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future.

"One negative thing is that, even though I’m happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money. I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine.

"Now I feel like I don’t even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."