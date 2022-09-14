Kourtney Kardashian has stopped her son from having a McDonald's meal.

The 43-year-old reality star - who has Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, seven, with ex-partner Scott Disick - explained that her eldest child had gone without food from McDonald's for over a year, and she recently denied him a portion of fries.

Kourtney - who is married to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker - said: "Today I was having one on one time with my son and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it.’ I was like, ‘Today’s not the day, sorry.'"

'The Kardashians' star recently teamed up with health company Lemme to launch a line of vitamin and supplement gummies.

And the brunette beauty admits that Nicole Richie encouraged her to rethink her eating habits by reading the book 'Super Baby Food'.

Kourtney told the Wall Street Journal newspaper: "It taught me about organic products and, honestly, it changed my life on how I started eating. Then it was a snowball effect. You can’t unlearn information, right?"

Kourtney revealed that by the time she was pregnant with Penelope, she'd become engrossed in the diet plan and was doing all kinds of cleanses.

The TV star explained that the changes have now become a fundamental part of her everyday lifestyle.

Reflecting on the changes she's made, Kourtney said: "By the time I was pregnant with Penelope, I was fully in it and doing different kinds of cleanses - like I did a Panchakarma cleanse.

"All these different things that I was getting into really changed my life, [down to] home-cleaning products."