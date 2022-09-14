The flight taking Queen Elizabeth's coffin from Edinburgh to London was the most tracked in history.

According to website Flightradar24, almost six million people tried to keep up with the plane's route to RAF Northolt with the first minute of its flight, with the huge traffic causing disruptions for the site.

Flightradar24 noted that more than 4.79 million watched on the site and app, with another 296,000 tuning in on via a YouTube stream.

Flight used the callsign 'Kittyhawk', which is the same for any military flight with the monarch on board.

Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence were on board the RAF Globemaster C-17 to accompany the coffin almost a week after Queen Elizabeth died aged 96.

The princess said: "It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys."

The flight landed just before 19:00 BST on Tuesday (13.09.22).

In terms of the tracker, Flightradar24 took steps to make the platform as stable as possible before takeoff, with a vast increase in interest compared to last month's record-breaking flight to Taiwan by Ms Pelosi, the US House of Representatives Speaker.

She was the highgest-ranking American official to visit the Taiwan in 25 years.

Comparing Tuesday with the figures from last month, Flightradar24 said: "Based on our experience last month, we expected a large influx of users, but this immediate, massive spike was beyond what we had anticipated."

The site added: "Even though our platform suffered under such heavy load, Queen Elizabeth II's final flight from Edinburgh to RAF Northolt is by far the all-time most tracked flight on Flightradar24 and will likely remain at the top for a long while."