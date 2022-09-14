Howard Stern is already tired of the coverage of Queen Elizabeth.

The monarch passed away on Thursday (08.09.22), aged 96, and the radio personality is already tired of the non-stop chatter surrounding the queen and the royal family.

He said: "It’s weird traditions and everything and I’m like, ‘Jesus, enough with the Queen!' I mean, it’s America, we don’t have a Queen."

Howard, 68, described Britain's longest-reigning monarch as a "nice lady".

But he believes that attention in the US should now revert to former President Donald Trump, after his Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by the FBI.

He said on 'The Howard Stern Show': "I mean, I get it. The Queen was a nice lady, I guess.

"My whole life the Queen has been the same Queen and there’s a tradition there and she did her duty to her country, I get it, I get it, I get it but we gotta get back to Trump, where those papers are that they found at Mar-A-Lago."

Howard can't understand why there is so much focus on the queen.

He added: "It’s annoying!"

By contrast, US President Joe Biden recently paid a glowing tribute to the late monarch.

Biden will attend the queen's funeral on September 19 and he claimed that she "defined an era".

He said: "In a world of constant change, she was a steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations of Britons, including many who have never known their country without her. An enduring admiration for Queen Elizabeth II united people across the Commonwealth. The seven decades of her history-making reign bore witness to an age of unprecedented human advancement and the forward march of human dignity.

"She was the first British monarch to whom people all around the world could feel a personal and immediate connection - whether they heard her on the radio as a young princess speaking to the children of the United Kingdom, or gathered around their televisions for her coronation, or watched her final Christmas speech or her Platinum Jubilee on their phones. And she, in turn, dedicated her whole life to their service."