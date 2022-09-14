Gary Barlow removed all the mirrors from his house because of his weight struggles.

The 51-year-old pop star started binge eating and smoking cigarettes in the late 90s, and Gary has recalled feeling embarrassed about his weight gain.

Speaking during his one-man theatre show, 'A Different Stage', Gary shared: "One morning I caught myself in the mirror and I thought, 'Oh no, I've got to do something about this'. So I did, I took down all the mirrors - massive house, not one single mirror."

Gary - who shot to fame as part of Take That - also recalled over-indulging himself at his local "all-you-can-eat buffet".

He explained: "I got to 17-and-half stone, but it's not all the work of chocolate, the real heavy lifting here is being done a few times a week down the road at the local Chinese all-you-can-eat buffet."

The chart-topping pop star confessed to being a "professional bulimic" at one point in time.

In the show - which has been seen by the Daily Star newspaper - Gary said: "I slid off to the bathroom and then two fingers as far down the back of the throat as possible and farewell emperor's special … One year on, I was a professional bulimic … I could be sick in a second."

The 'Pray' hitmaker previously admitted to disliking himself amid his weight problems.

Gary eventually decided to take control of the situation in order to "feel better" about himself.

The singer - who has sold over 50 million records worldwide during his career - said in 2021: "When I gained a lot of weight, I just disliked myself so much.

"At the point I decided to lose weight, I wanted to see results and feel better. If the scales are that, use them."