Justin Bieber hails 'best friend' Hailey in anniversary post

Published
2022/09/14 16:00 (BST)
Updated
2022/09/14 16:43 (BST)

Justin Bieber hailed his wife Hailey as his "best friend" as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday (13.09.22).

The 28-year-old pop star and Hailey, 25, tied the knot in secret, and Justin has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to his wife.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of them together, Justin wrote on Instagram: "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way. (sic)"

Hailey also celebrated their wedding anniversary on Instagram, describing Justin as the "most beautiful human" she's ever met.

Alongside a series of throwback photos, the model wrote: "4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Justin suspended his world tour after suffering "exhaustion".

The singer revealed via social media that he's stepping back from touring to focus on his health.

Justin - who had previously been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological condition - said on his Instagram Story: "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. (sic)"

© BANG Media International

justinbieber haileybieber

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Apple brings back battery life icon in iOS 16
Queen Elizabeth leaves Buckingham Palace for the final time
Meta hands over PyTorch AI to Linux Foundation
World leaders and dignitaries invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Recommended