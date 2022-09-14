Justin Bieber hailed his wife Hailey as his "best friend" as the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary on Tuesday (13.09.22).

The 28-year-old pop star and Hailey, 25, tied the knot in secret, and Justin has taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to his wife.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of them together, Justin wrote on Instagram: "Happy anniversary to my best friend and wifey @haileybieber .. thanks for making me better in every way. (sic)"

Hailey also celebrated their wedding anniversary on Instagram, describing Justin as the "most beautiful human" she's ever met.

Alongside a series of throwback photos, the model wrote: "4 years married to you. the most beautiful human I’ve ever known... love of my life. Thank God for you. [heart emoji] (sic)"

Earlier this month, meanwhile, Justin suspended his world tour after suffering "exhaustion".

The singer revealed via social media that he's stepping back from touring to focus on his health.

Justin - who had previously been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare neurological condition - said on his Instagram Story: "Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly paralyzed. As a result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour. After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me.

"This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil. After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better. (sic)"