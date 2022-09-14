Meta is handing over its PyTorch artificial intelligence platform to the Linux Foundation.

The AI platform - which was created by Facebook six years ago - is a deep learning framework which has been used for plenty of projects, particularly those involving machine learning (ML).

Now, Linux's new PyTorch Foundation - which includes the likes of AWS, Google Cloud, Meta, Microsoft and more on its governing body - will take over ownership.

In a statement, Jim Zemlin - executive director for the Linux Foundation - said: "Bringing PyTorch to the Linux Foundation where its global community will continue to thrive is a true honour.

"We are grateful to the team at Meta—where PyTorch was incubated and grown into a massive ecosystem—for trusting the Linux Foundation with this crucial effort.”

And Mark Zuckerberg - Meta's founder and CEO - added: "Some AI news: we’re moving PyTorch, the open source AI framework led by Meta researchers, to become a project governed under the Linux Foundation.

"PyTorch has become one of the leading AI platforms with more than 150,000 projects on GitHub built on the framework."