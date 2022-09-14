Apple has brought back the battery life icon with iOS 16.

The tech giant has released the latest big software update for its devices, with the status bar on most iPhones - besides the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 Mini models - coming with the default feature.

On the support page, Apple said: "On iPhone 13 and other iPhone models with Face ID (iPhone X and later), the battery percentage appears in Control Center.

"Just swipe down from the top-right corner of your display.

"With iOS 16, you can turn on the battery percentage so it appears in your status bar."

To do so, users must go to Settings, Battery and then turn on the Battery Percentage option.

All iPad models, iPhone SE - both 2nd and 3rd generation - and iPhone 8 or earlier already have the battery percentage visible in the status bar by default.

The team added: "Another quick way to check your battery percentage is to add the Batteries widget to your device's Home Screen or Today View."