Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral is expected to be watched by a record 4.1 billion television viewers around the world.

The number – more than half Earth’s population – would make the ceremony on Monday September 19 the most watched live broadcast in history.

It would also be approaching double the 2.5 billion people across the world who tuned in to watch Princess Diana’s funeral following her untimely death in a car crash in Paris in 1997 aged 36.

Broadcasters BBC and ITV are airing Her Majesty’s send-off live, after the BBC has been hosting rolling coverage on the Queen since her death on September 8 aged 96.

Along with Diana’s send off, one of the other most watched events on TV was Muhammad Ali opening the Atlanta Olympics in 1996, watched by 3.5 billion fans.

Carolina Beltramo, analyst at WatchTVAbroad.com, told MailOnline on Wednesday (14.09.22): “Such is the love and admiration for Queen Elizabeth II around the world that her funeral is destined to be the biggest live TV event in history.

“Generations of people across the globe won't have been alive the last time pomp and pageantry were seen on this scale.

“While it's a sad occasion, they can be forgiven for being enthralled by a spectacle that echoes throughout history. For that reason alone they’ll be drawn to witness the dawn of this new age in their billions.

“No fewer than 4.1 billion people are expected to tune in on Monday to witness this historic moment as half the people on planet Earth pause to pay their respects.”