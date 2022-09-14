The Princess of Wales and Duchess of Sussex have used their jewellery to pay tributes to Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana.

They wore different gems given to them by the late royals at Her Majesty’s lying-in-state ceremonies on Wednesday. (14.09.22)

Princess Kate, 40, paid tribute to her mother-in-law Princess Diana by wearing a pair of her pearl earrings that were gifted to Diana before her wedding to Prince Charles in 1981.

The set, made by famed jewellers Collingwood, were regular favourites of Diana’s, and the royal – who died aged 36 in a Paris tunnel car crash 25 years ago – sported them on royal tours including engagements in Australia and Italy.

They feature a distinctive round diamond stud, from which hangs another diamond and ‘bell cap’ set with three more rows of small diamonds, with the bell caps each containing a pearl drop.

Mum-of-three Princess Kate has worn the earrings several times, including in her official portrait released to mark her 40th birthday.

She also wore a pearl brooch which once belonged to the Queen.

Kate was seen wearing a pearl necklace on Tuesday night (13.09.22) when she joined a private vigil of senior royals around the Queen’s coffin inside Buckingham Palace – seen as a nod to Her Majesty’s lifelong love of the jewels.

The Duchess of Sussex, meanwhile, wore a pair of pearl earrings given to her by the Queen as she took part in the Queen’s funeral procession on Wednesday ahead of the lying-in-state ceremony at Westminster Hall.

She wore the jewels for her only solo engagement with the Queen in June 2018, when the pair went by rail on an overnight rail trip to Cheshire and were then seen grinning together as they attended an opening ceremony for the Mersey Gateway Bridge.

Duchess Meghan, 41, spoke about the gift during her infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey about life in the royal family, saying the monarch had gifted her “beautiful” pearl earrings with a matching necklace.