Wendy Williams is back in rehab.

The 58-year-old TV presenter has entered a treatment facility to “take some time to focus on her health and wellness” her publicist confirmed on Wednesday. (14.09.22)

It came after Page Six reported earlier on Wednesday the host was getting treatment for substance abuse, with a source telling the outlet Wendy’s problems have “gotten worse” as she has gone from drinking wine to “straight up vodka”.

Wendy’s publicist Shawn Zanotti told The U.S. Sun she had checked into a “wellness” facility to “manage her overall health issues”.

He added: “She is taking some time to focus on her health and wellness as she prepares for a major comeback for the next level in her career with 'The Wendy Experience Podcast’.

“Ms Williams is being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world. We ask for your prayers and well wishes during this time.”

Wendy has previously sought treatment in New York and Florida.

Sources have told Page Six the production company for her one-time series, Debmar-Mercury, allegedly refused to help Wendy fight her issues.

The insider was quoted saying: “They turned their backs on her. They had too much control over someone so vulnerable.”

Wendy’s former husband Kevin Hunter told Page Six in July Debmar “would not support Wendy’s recovery efforts with the family”.

He claimed they “would not sign off on anything that would've helped her recovery efforts”.

Worries over Wendy’s health and wellness resurfaced in early August after the former radio host claimed she was married to an NYPD officer.

She has also entered a public battle with her bank, Wells Fargo, after she became locked out of her accounts.

Her former attorney claimed in a lengthy statement to Page Six that Wendy’s former financial adviser, Lori Schiller, “left” her to “die” – with the outlet saying Lori “never responded to the claims”.

Williams has battled substance abuse since the early aughts of her career. She got sober and remained until she appeared to relapse in late 2018 or early 2019. At the time, she went on a break from her show for two months but claimed it was to treat her Graves’ disease.