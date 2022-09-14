King Charles is taking a day of “contemplation” amid the exhausting schedule of public engagements and formal ceremonies in the wake of his mother’s death.

The new monarch, 73, retired to his Highgrove estate on Wednesday evening (14.09.22) after he dropped his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, at her mansion in Wiltshire.

The pair left London in the late afternoon to return to their respective homes after almost a full week of public events paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth, including her laying-in-state ceremony on Wednesday and a trip to Northern Ireland.

Charles and the Queen Consort were seen landing by royal aircraft at her estate in Reybridge, Wiltshire, around 4.30pm on Wednesday after they departed from seeing the Queen’s casket being placed in Westminster Hall for four days of lying in state so crowds of royal followers can pay tribute to her.

MailOnline reports it is believed to be the first time the King and Queen Consort have returned to their estates since the Queen’s death on September 8 aged 96 at her Balmoral home.

The outlet says the king is “expected to have a private day of reflection following the momentous period that saw him become monarch”.

It added he is not expected to attend any public events on Thursday and will be in “contemplation”.

Charles has owned Highgrove House since 1980 after buying it from Maurice Macmillan, the son of the former Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

The gardening fanatic owns close to 2,000 acres of organically-farmed land at the estate.

In his first public address since his mother’s death, Charles said in a televised speech he hoped “flights of angels” would sing his “darling Mama” to “thy rest”.

After four days of lying in state, Her Majesty will be laid to rest in a state funeral on September 19.