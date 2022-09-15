Pitch Perfect’s Brittany Snow and her husband Tyler Stanaland are splitting after two years of marriage.

The pair announced the news on their Instagram accounts on Wednesday (14.09.22) with a joint statement, in which the actress, 36, said they had made the “difficult” decision to break up.

She said alongside a black and white image of the couple cuddling on a train: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. “We have realised we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie.

“We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

A source had told PEOPLE rumours of trouble in their relationship had started to swirl after realtor Tyler, 33, claimed his ‘Selling the OC’ co-star, Kayla Cardona, 33, tried to kiss him off-camera.

The insider said: “They had issues before, but this is the final straw. Brittany never wanted Tyler on the show but he was adamant. He wanted to make a name for himself on his own terms.”

They also claimed Tyler had been “trying to be really respectful” but female attention from his co-workers took a “toll on his marriage 100%”.

Brittany and Tyler had known each other through mutual friends for years before they got together after he got in touch with the actress on social media with a “dad joke”.

Tyler previously said: “I knew of Britt for obvious reasons. But Britt was my unattainable crush forever.

'As a man, I used to watch ‘Pitch Perfect’ with friends and… ‘Brittany Snow… one day’… but never thinking it would ever happen.

“I sent a direct message with the most embarrassing pickup line. A dad joke. I'm so surprised we’re getting married.”