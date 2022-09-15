Abby De La Rosa says being in an open relationship does not affect her ability to be a mother.

The 31-year-old star - who has 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Nick Cannon, 41, who is also believed to be the father of her unborn baby - often feels "hypersensitive" when she is criticised over her open relationship arrangement with the 'Masked Singer' host.

She said: "become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood. Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them."

As well as his twins with Abby - who is due to give birth in October - Nick also has 11-year-old Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, five, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, with model Brittany Bell, as well as Legendary Love, who was born to him and Bre Tiesi back in July. He and Alyssa Scott also had a son named Zen, who died of brain cancer aged just five months last December.

The 'Wild n Out' star is also expecting another child with Brittany.

Abby went on to explain that a monogamous relationship is something she would consider for the future, but insisted she is happy right now and wants her children to grow up feeling they can do the same.

Speaking on the 'Lovers and Friends' podcast, she said: "[I want them] to do it their way, not the way that the world wants them to do … to do it their way the way mom and dad did. think I see monogamy for myself down the line, and this won’t get me there. But I love where I’m at, at this very moment. It’s just not my forever."