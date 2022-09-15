Zac Efron "almost died" after shattering his jaw.

The 34-year-old actor had to have his mouth wired shut after an accident in 2013 when he slipped and fell while running in the house with socks on, and the 'Baywatch' star has now revealed the incident nearly cost him his life.

Responding to subsequent speculation that he had undergone plastic surgery, he said: "It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we're good.

"My mom told me [about the rumours]. I never really read the internet, so, I don’t really care."

Zac has previously told how his "chin bone was hanging off his face" following his incident, and the masseter muscles on the inside of his face and jaw had to work overtime to compensate for the injury which gave him a very different look.

The 'Greatest Showman' star has teamed up with Bill Murray and Russell Crowe for his new film, 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever' - in which he plays a guy who heads to Vietnam from New York to bring alcohol to his childhood friends fighting in the war - and admitted it was a "dream come true" to join forces with such acting legends.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Working with Bill Murray and Russell Crowe, it's a dream come true.

"When you meet somebody like that, and you're filming a movie, and you're sort of in the process already, you just start working together, and there's something that really great actors do that Bill and Russell did, that was just - they are so present and care so much about this craft, that they've mastered so many different aspects of filmmaking. They become more than your co-star.

"They help you through tapes, they have ideas - they're very aware of their presence on camera, characters and story.

"It's so fun to work with those people, like you said, sort of absorb some of the magic, you just feel like, 'That’s what I want to be when I grow up.' "