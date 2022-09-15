Nick Cannon has become a father for the ninth time.

The 'Masked Singer' host and LaNisha Cole have welcomed daughter Onyx Ice into the world and the 41-year-old star - who also has two other children on the way in the next few months - has vowed to ignore any negative comments about his family situation and simply to focus on the "celebration and jubilee".

He revealed on Instagram: “Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine! God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth.

"I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities. In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension. We all learn so much from these Angels we call children.

“I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it’s the limited amount of love that is the issue.

"And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says…I’ve given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead I’m doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be.

"Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty.”

Nick went on to praise LaNisha and asked people to avoid criticising the mothers of his children.

He added: “As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength.

“So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children. @MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I’ve ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure hearted.

"As for me, if you are truly concerned during this time of Spiritual Warfare, my inner struggles with self, mental wellness and physical health concerns… Just continue to pray for me and my entire family that God will grant us Peace that surpasses all Understanding.[prayer and heart emojis] (sic)"

Nick is already dad to 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, five, and Powerful Queen, 19 months, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, with Abby De La Rosa, and Legendary Love, two months, with Bre Tiesi. His son Zen, who he had with Alyssa Scott, tragically died of brain cancer last December aged just five months.

In addition, both Brittany and Abby are currently pregnant with Nick's children.