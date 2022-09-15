Jimmy Kimmel has apologised to Quinta Brunson for interrupting her Emmy Awards speech.

The 54-year-old talk show host was dragged onto the stage apparently passed out to present the Best Writing in a Comedy Series award with Will Arnett, and stayed lying down while Quinta accepted the award for her series 'Abbott Elementary' but has now said sorry to her for "stealing" her moment and admitted he didn't expect such a backlash.

He said: "That was a dumb comedy bit that we thought would be funny. I lost and then I drank too much and then got dragged out on the stage. And then people got upset and said I stole your moment.

"Maybe I did and I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that actually and also the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you. I hope you know that."

The 32-year-old writer went on to accept Jimmy's apology and insisted that she was so "wrapped up" in the excitement of winning her first Emmy and ultimately had "a good night."

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel, Live', she replied: "Well, Jimmy, let me just say thank you. It is very kind of you to say that. I honestly was in such a moment of having a good time, Like, I won my first Emmy! I was up there real happy and I was wrapped up in the moment and was having a good time.

"I didn't see that. I saw you and I saw Will Arnett and my Emmy and I was like 'Oh my God, I'm having so much fun.' Thank you so much, that's kind but honestly - I had a good night. It was a good night and a good time!"

During the opening monologue of Jimmy's talk show, Quinta appeared to get her own back by interrupting the start of his show.

When Quinta appeared during the segment, Jimmy said: "You're a little early for your interview."

She said: "Oh I know but I have a little favour to ask actually. So you know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to make an acceptance speech? And then you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on a bit too long?

"Okay, so thank you - again - to the Academy for this amazing honour. I'd also like to thank Randall Einhorn, Michelle Nader, Big Andy, Margie, Aaron Warrenberg and Channing Dungy, Persona PR, all of the fans of the show. And the Internet for raising me!"