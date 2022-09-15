Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's Variety Power of Women cover has been delayed out of respect for the late Queen Elizabeth.

The 41-year-old royal - who has Archie, three and Lilibet, 15 months, with husband Prince Harry - has been selected as one of the recipients of the top honour, which pays homage to high-profile women in the entertainment business making a difference, with the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, and Ava DuVernay also among those recognised this year.

The cover issue release and celebratory event are scheduled to take place on September 28, however, the former actress' individual cover will be released at a later date, and she will also not attend the Los Angeles luncheon later this month, following the passing of the 96-year-old British monarch on September 8.

Former US Secretary of State Hillary, 74, and her daughter Chelsea, 42, were chosen for their eight-part documentary 'Gutsy', which shares the empowering stories of women who have inspired them.

Showbiz legend Oprah, 68, and filmmaker Ava, 50, made the issue for hiring women directors for their drama series 'Queen Sugar'.

'WandaVision' star Elizabeth Olsen, 33, will be leading a talk into her work for The Rape Foundation/ Stuart House. The actress has routinely volunteered at the latter for the treatment of sexually abused children at the Santa Monica-UCLA Medical Center.

The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize laureate and activist for female education Malala, 25, will be highlighting support for young people working in the television and film industries.

And Google will hand the Social Impact Award to Latino Community Foundation CEO Jacqueline Martinez Garcel.

This year will see Lifetime unveil the Stop Breast Cancer for Life PSA for the first time, with music legend Patti LaBelle leading the awareness for Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

The aim is to encourage women - particularly black women who are more susceptible to breast cancer - to attend their mammogram appointments.

Variety’s co-editor-in-chief Cynthia Littleton commented: “We’re excited to once again put the Power of Women spotlight on groundbreaking and accomplished female leaders.

“We’re honoured to salute those who are making a difference for equity, inclusion and excellence in our industry and making an enormous difference in the wider world through their philanthropic efforts. We’re grateful to Lifetime for their unwavering support of this franchise that is a labor of love for everyone at Variety. This year’s gathering under the stars at the Wallis promises to be another can’t-miss night.”