Melissa Barrera thinks Scream 6 is 'more mortifying' because it's set in New York City

Published
2022/09/15 10:00 (BST)

Melissa Barrera says 'Scream 6' moving to New York City will make the franchise "more mortifying".

The 32-year-old star - who will reprise her role as Sam Carpenter after joining the franchise with the fifth film earlier this year - has teased the impact of moving the story away from Woodsboro.

He told Collider: "It’s like 20 times more mortifying. It’s awful.

"Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help.

“No one comes to help them, you know, like, everyone’s kind of like, ‘I’m not getting into that.’

"So it’s mortifying, because you’re chased by Ghostface, but you also see humanity and how that reacts in a situation like that. Anyway, I think I’ve already probably said too much.”

Barrera will be joined by co-stars Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding for the upcoming sequel, while Courteney Cox - who has appeared in the first five 'Scream' movies - will also be back.

However, Cox's fellow franchise veteran Neve Campbell pulled out of the film because she didn't feel "valued" by the deal she was offered.

Reflecting on the decision, Barrera previously said: "It was shocking, but also, as a woman, I get it. Especially as a woman of color, I deal with that stuff all the time where I feel like they’re not paying me what I know that I’m worth.

"But usually for me, I feel like it’s because I’m a Latina, and they don’t value us as much as white women.

"So if Neve being a white woman is feeling undervalued, that just goes to show how much of a problem it is in the industry. I applaud her sticking to what she believes in.”

© BANG Media International

melissabarrera samcarpenter jennaortega jasminsavoybrown masongooding

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Stranger Things star David Harbour cast in Gran Turismo adaptation
Jimmy Kimmel apologises to Quinta Brunson for interrupting her Emmy Award speech
First mourners to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state were overwhelmed
Honouree Duchess of Sussex's Variety Power of Women cover delayed due to Queen's death

Recommended