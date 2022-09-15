David Harbour has reportedly signed up for 'Gran Turismo'.

The 'Stranger Things' actor - best known for playing Jim Hopper in the hugely popular Netflix sci-fi horror series - is set to star in the big screen adaptation of the beloved video game franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Harbour has reached an agreement for the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions movie, which will be helmed by 'District 9' director Neill Blomkamp.

The script - which comes from Jason Hall ('American Sniper') and Zach Baylin ('King Richard') - is based on a true story, following a teenage 'Gran Turismo' player who used his gaming skills to become a professional racecar driver.

Harbour is set to play a retired driver who teachers the youngster to drive.

The first game was released in 1997, and is reportedly the top selling Sony franchise of all time.

It follows 'Uncharted' - another PlayStation video game adaptation which starred Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland - while there is a TV adaptation of 'The Last of Us' on the way.

In a statement, PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash said: "As one of PlayStation’s longest standing and most beloved franchises, it’s great to be partnering with Columbia Pictures again to bring Gran Turismo to life in an exciting way.

“We can’t wait for audiences to see Neill’s vision of this inspiring true story of gamer turned professional race car driver.”

Qizilbash and PlayStation Productions colleague Carter Swan will produce alongside Doug Belgrad and Dana Brunetti.

Meanwhile, game creator Kazunori Yamauchi joins Hall as executive producers.

The film is set to be released on August 11 next year.