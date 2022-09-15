Dame Olivia Newton-John's publicist was "very disappointed" that she didn't feature in the In Memoriam segment at the Emmy Awards.

The 'Grease' actress died of cancer in August aged 73 but was notably missed out of the tribute section at the ceremony on Monday (12.09.22), sparking heavy criticism from fans.

The 'Physical' singer's publicist of 24 years, Michael Caprio, told TMZ her family are still grieving and so won't comment on the snub but he was "personally very disappointed" by her omission.

Michael felt the decision wasn't right because of Olivia's extensive showbiz background, in particular her work in TV movies such as 'A Mom For Christmas', her own small-screen specials including 'Olivia Physical' and 'A Special Olivia Newton-John', and appearances on the likes of 'American Idol', 'Glee', 'Dancing With the Stars' and 'RuPaul's Drag Race'.

Awards bosses always note that not everyone who had died over the last year would be featured in the tribute due to time constraints but they maintain an extensive In Memoriam section of the official Emmys website.

Among those who did feature in the segment - which was introduced by Anthony Anderson and soundtracked to a live performance from John Legend of his new song 'Pieces' - were Betty White, Anne Heche, and Sidney Poitie.

Anthony said: "It never feels like the right time to say goodbye to a loved one, a friend or a cherished icon. To quote Shakespeare, 'All the world's a stage, and all the men and women merely players. They have their exits and their entrances and one man, in his time, plays many parts.'

"As we acknowledge the legends within our industry who have passed on, we celebrate all that they created and shared with the world. May they all rest in peace and power."

TV legend Betty, who died in December aged 99, was the first person in the video montage, while 'Star Trek' star Nichelle Nichols, 'The Little Mermaid' voice actress Pat Carroll, and comedians Bob Saget and Gilbert Gottfried were also among those honoured.

Hollywood veterans including Paul Sorvino, David Warner, James Caan, Philip Baker Hall, Ray Liotta, Robert Morse, William Hurt, and Louie Anderson also featured in the tribute.

Afterwards,

'Full House' star Bob's widow, Kelly Rizzo, admitted her "heart broke all over again" as she watched the touching tribute to her late husband, who died in January aged 65.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "I've been a wreck all day waiting for this. My heart broke all over again. But I know he'd be proud for this recognition. This is still all so damn weird and surreal."