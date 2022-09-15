The Prince and Princess of Wales will head to Sandringham today (15.09.22) to visit the masses of floral tributes for Queen Elizabeth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge will head to the Norwich Gates at the royal residence in Norfolk to browse the many flowers and messages laid in honour of the 96-year-old British monarch, who died on September 8, and is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are due to visit Manchester to see the civic Book of Condolence and flowers.

And Princess Anne will head to Glasgow to meet The Queen's Patronages in Scotland.

As for King Charles, His Royal Highness is taking a day of “contemplation” amid the exhausting schedule of public engagements and formal ceremonies in the wake of his mother’s death.

The new monarch, 73, retired to his Highgrove estate on Wednesday evening (14.09.22) after he dropped his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, 75, at her mansion in Wiltshire.

The pair left London in the late afternoon to return to their respective homes after almost a full week of public events paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth, including her laying-in-state ceremony and a trip to Northern Ireland.

Charles and the Queen Consort were seen landing by royal aircraft at her estate in Reybridge, Wiltshire, around 4.30pm on Wednesday after they departed from seeing the Queen’s casket being placed in Westminster Hall for four days of lying in state so crowds of royal followers can pay tribute to her.

MailOnline said the king is “expected to have a private day of reflection following the momentous period that saw him become monarch”.

It added he is not expected to attend any public events on Thursday and will be in “contemplation”.

In his first public address since his mother’s death, Charles said in a televised speech he hoped “flights of angels” would sing his “darling Mama” to “thy rest”.

After four days of lying in state, Her Majesty will be laid to rest in a state funeral on September 19.