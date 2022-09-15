Emmanuel Macron has spoken to King Charles to offer his condolences on the death of Queen Elizabeth on behalf of France.

The French president had a phone conversation with the new British monarch on Wednesday (14.09.22) and pledged to maintain strong ties between the countries.

In a series of tweets, the 44-year-old politician wrote: "In a phone conversation with His Majesty King Charles III last night, I expressed France's condolences on the death of his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. I will attend the funeral in London on Monday.

"The ties between France and the United Kingdom are unbreakable. We will continue to strengthen them, following the path laid by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

As well as Macron, around 500 world leaders and dignitaries have been invited to the funeral, which will take place at London's Westminster Abbey.

US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and their Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau, have all confirmed their attendance for the service.

What's more, former UK Prime Minsters Boris Johnson, Theresa May, David Cameron, Gordon Brown, Sir Tony Blair and Sir John Major have all been invited, as has current Prime Minster Liz Truss, who met the queen in Scotland shortly before her passing.

The late royal's casket arrived at Westminster Hall in a royal procession at 3pm on Wednesday, and an estimated one million mourners are expected to queue in an attempt to pay their respects in person by walking past the queen's coffin as she lies in state until her funeral on Monday (19.09.22).

Elizabeth's funeral has been made a bank holiday in the UK and more than four billion people are expected to tune into broadcasts across the world - more than half of the 7.97 billion population on Earth - as the monarch is laid to rest.