Saoirse Ronan is "gutted" after missing out on a cameo in 'Barbie'.

The 28-year-old star was meant to appear in upcoming blockbuster based on the iconic doll, having previously worked with director Greta Gerwig and actress Margot Robbie - who appears as the titular toy - in the past in 'Lady Bird' and 'Mary Queen of Scots' respectively.

However, her filming schedule in Scotland for 'The Outrun' meant it wasn't possible, as she told PEOPLE magazine: "I was supposed to do a cameo because I live in London and they were [filming] there."

She added: "There was a whole character I was going to play — another Barbie. I was gutted I couldn't do it."

However, she isn't giving up hope for getting involved in some way, with the movie not due to be released until July 2023.

She added: "I have texted Margot and Greta and I'm like, 'If you're doing any pick-up [shots], maybe I can just walk through the background?' "

Meanwhile, Ronan stars in new slapstick murder mystery 'See How They Run', playing 1950s police officer Constable Stalker, who is paired up with an experienced detective played by Sam Rockwell.

Together, the duo are tasked with solving the murder of a Hollywood director - portrayed by Adrien Brody - in a whodunit set in London's West End.

Reflecting on her decision to take on a very different role, she explained: "During [COVID] lockdown, I was being sent a ton of [scripts]. "We were all just living in a time that was so sort of doom and gloom.

"It just felt like that's what I needed as a person to have a little bit of respite from all of the seriousness."