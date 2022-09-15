Google has cancelled a number of projects at Area 120.

The search engine giant launched the in-house incubator back in 2016 and has been conducive to the development of brand off shoots such as Gmail, AdSense, Google News, and Google Cardboard but CEO Sundar Pichai has reportedly informed staff that there will be a "reduction in force" that will see the company's output halved, according to TechCrunch.

A Google spokesperson later said in a statement: "Area 120 is an in-house incubator for experimental new products. The group regularly starts and stops projects with an eye toward pursuing the most promising opportunities. We’ve recently shared that Area 120 will be shifting its focus to projects that build on Google’s deep investment in AI and have the potential to solve important user problems. As a result, Area 120 is winding down several projects to make way for new work. Impacted team members will receive dedicated support as they explore new projects and opportunities at Google."

The outlet went on to claim that the one of the six projects to be cut is Qaya, which provides virtual storefronts for digital creators and also hinted that online spreadsheet editor Google Sheets could also be omitted from production.