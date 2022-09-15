Queen Elizabeth will be buried with her husband Prince Philip in a private service on Monday (19.09.22) evening.

The 96-year-old monarch passed away on 8 September and her body is currently lying in state at Westminster Hall and full details about the arrangements for her funeral have now been released.

Her state funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London at 11am on Monday, with a committal service taking place at St George's Chapel, Windsor at 4pm and she will then be buried with the Duke of Edinburgh - who passed away in April 2021 aged 99 - in a private ceremony at 7.30pm.

Buckingham Palace have also confirmed the late queen's four children, King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, will mount a vigil over her coffin at 7.30pm on Friday (16.09.22).

Once the lying in state period ends on Monday morning, the coffin will be taken to Westminster Abbey on the gun carriage previously used at the funerals of Queen Victoria, Edward VII, George V, George VI, Winston Churchill and Earl Mountbatten.

The King and senior members of the royal family will walk behind the coffin on its short journey to Westminster Abbey, where world leaders, emergency service workers, representatives of the Commonwealth and the queen's charity patronages will join the wider royal family for a televised service.

Full details of the service have yet to be announced, but lessons will be read by Prime Minister Liz Truss and Commonwealth Secretary General Baroness Scotland.

Towards the end of the service, the Last Post will be played, followed by a two-minute silence to be observed across the country. A lament played by the queen's piper will then mark the end of the service.

National Health Service (NHS) staff have been given the honour of walking in front of the coffin when it then begins its journey from Windsor, travelling from Westminster Abbey to the Wellington Arch in recognition of their work during the Covid-19 pandemic and beyond.

They will be joined in the procession by officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, representatives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland and members of the British Armed Forces

From Wellington Arch, the coffin will be taken by hearse to Windsor, where the public are expected to line the route up the Long Walk from the Shaw Farm Gate.

The committal ceremony will also be televised but the interment in the King George VI Memorial Chapel will not.

During the committal service, the Crown Jeweller will remove the Imperial State Crown, orb, and sceptre from the coffin and place them on the High Alter, before the Lord Chamberlain breaks his stick of office over the coffin and it is lowered into the royal vault out of view.

The queen and Philip's coffins will later be moved to the chapel where they will be interred together.

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, admitted arranging the funeral was a “humbling and daunting” task.

He added: “Let us be proud of how our country has come together in recognition of her remarkable legacy: solemnly, respectfully, and with such devotion.

“The events of recent days are a reminder of the strength of our Constitution, a system of government which in so many ways is the envy of the world. The Queen held a unique and timeless position in all our lives. This has been felt more keenly over the past few days as the world comes to terms with her demise.

“Her Majesty's passing has left many people across many continents with a profound sense of loss. The respect, admiration and affection in which the Queen was held make our task both humbling and daunting, an honour and a great responsibility.

“It is our aim and belief that the state funeral and events of the next few days will unite people across the globe and resonate with people of all faiths, whilst fulfilling Her Majesty and her family's wishes to pay a fitting tribute to an extraordinary reign.”