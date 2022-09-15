Prince William expects Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be a "hard" day.

The Prince of Wales and his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, paid a visit to the Sandringham estate in Norfolk on Thursday (15.09.22) to greet well-wishers and view the floral tributes which have been left their in honour of his late grandmother, who died on 8 September aged 96.

Bex Neeve, 44, waited over two hours to see the couple on their first solo outsing since King Charles appointed them Prince and Princess of Wales.

Referring to the queen's state funeral on Monday (19.09.22), she told People magazine: "William said he thinks Monday will be hard.

"[Catherine] said it's been overwhelming and she and William are very grateful for everyone being here. She was emotional. They seemed like they were here to soak up all the love."

Her mother Sharon Clouting, 64, added: "You can tell William is his mother's son. He was chatting so easily and very sincere."

Before her death, the queen had filmed a surprise Platinum Jubilee sketch with Paddington Bear, and her passing has prompted a number of references to the beloved children's character, including drawings bearing his name and cuddly toys being left at tribute sites.

And the link hasn't been lost on William.

Sarah Tomlinson said: "[William said] he thinks Paddington Bear has taken over from the corgis as being part of the royal family.

"I can't believe how together they are — they seem to be supporting us rather than us supporting them."

The queen passed away on the same day William and Catherine's three children, Princes George and Louis, nine and four, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, started a new school in Windsor, and their parents are relieved they are coping well so far.

Well-wisher Lydia Bailey explained: "Kate said the children have settled in nicely with their new school and have new friends."