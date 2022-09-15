Theresa May has paid her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Hall.

The former Prime Minister - who held the position from 2016 to 2019 - and her husband Sir Philip May joined members of the public in viewing the monarch's coffin on Thursday (15.09.22) morning as it lies in state ahead of her funeral on Monday (19.09.22).

The couple both dressed in black for their moment of reflection, with the politician courtseying to the coffin, while her spouse bowed his head.

While members of the public currently face waits of up to around eight hours to see the queen lying in state, a House of Commons spokesperson has confirmed Members of Parliament can view the coffin without having to join the queue, and can take up to four guests.

Parliamentary House staff can also avoid the line and can take a guest each, while accredited journalists who have access to the parliamentary state can also book allocated time slots.

Conservative former cabinet minister Theresa Villiers and fellow Tory MP David Simmonds have also been spotted paying their respects at Westminster Hall, a week after the queen died aged 96.

Meanwhile, Mrs. May joined Britain's Jewish community for a ceremony in memory of the queen at St John's Wood United Synagogue on Wednesday (14.09.22) evening.

The politician told the group - including Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis and the Bishop of London - the queen was “quite simply, the most remarkable person [she has] ever met" and praised her “service, duty, dignity, grace, humour, and faith."

Mrs. May insisted her weekly audiences with the queen when she was Prime Minister were not "a stiff debriefing" but a "conversation" and an "oasis of calm amidst the hurly-burly of political life.”

She also recalled a funny moment when the Lord lieutenant was supposed to go ahead of the queen to introduce a line of people but his ceremonial sword got stuck as he tried to get out of his car.

She continued: “The Queen walked up to the receiving line without him, and said, ‘I’d better introduce myself. I’m the Queen.'

“There was always a spark about her."