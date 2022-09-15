Kim Kardashian isn't looking for another famous boyfriend.

The 41-year-old beauty recently split from 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson after nine months of dating and though she currently wants to take time to focus on herself and her law studies, when she does want a new man, she's planning a different approach to meeting people in order to widen her options.

Speaking on 'The Late Late Show', she told host James Corden: "I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that.

"But I think my next route will—I feel like I have to do something, like go to different places.

"Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing. So, I don't know. Maybe, like, a hospital and meet a doctor. A law firm.

"I think it's gonna be like, scientist, neuroscientist, biochemist, doctor, attorney. That's maybe what I envision in the future."

Kim recently praised Pete as a "cutie" and admitted she's excited about what the future holds for him.

She said: "He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up."

The Skims founder - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West - wishes she had more "time" in her days and would love the opportunity to catch up on some sleep.

Kim also joked she wishes her kids didn't need to be "bribed" to do what she wants them to.

Asked what she wants but can't have, she said: "Maybe a little bit more sleep. Maybe kids that I don’t have to f****** bribe with Pokémon cards. Just ridiculous things. I don’t know. Time?"

The 'Kardashians' star admitted nothing gets her more stressed than being late.

Discussing what makes her most stressed, she said: "I would say anything where I’m late. I hate being late. That’s the one thing where I’m just like, “Oh my god I need my CBD pen. I’m freaking the f*** out.”