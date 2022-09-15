Members of the public have been invited to plant a tree in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth.

The Queen's Green Canopy (QGC) initiative was launched earlier this year to mark the monarch's Platinum Jubilee and was due to conclude in December, but with the UK's official tree planting season running from October to March, the campaign has now been extended to March 2023 so more people can honour the queen following her death on 8 September.

In a statement, the QGC said: "The Queen's Green Canopy is proud to be creating a living legacy with over a million trees planted in Her Majesty’s name across the nation during the first planting season, October 2021 to March 2022.

"The extension of the QGC initiative will build on this legacy and serve as a lasting tribute to Her Majesty’s extraordinary service to her country and her people.

"The interactive map created by The Queen’s Green Canopy to showcase the planting projects across the United Kingdom will also continue to the end of March 2023, giving people an opportunity to be part of this special legacy.

"Alongside the inspiring floral tributes being left outside Royal Palaces, people can also gift a tree in memoriam in honour of Her Majesty, with trees to be planted in schools and deprived urban areas across the United Kingdom."

During the first official planting season, the QGC inspired over a million trees to be planted in honour of the jubilee.

The QGC also dedicated a UK-wide network of 70 Ancient Woodlands and 70 Ancient Trees to celebrate the queen's long reign.

The organisation said: "By inviting everyone to plant considerable numbers of new trees throughout the country, the QGC seeks to highlight the significant value of trees and woodlands as nature’s simple but highly effective way to clean the air we breathe, slow the impact of climate change, create important wildlife habitats and improve our general health and wellbeing."