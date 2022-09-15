Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have settled much of their divorce.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars’ professional filed documents on 18 March seeking to end her almost three-year marriage to the 'Boy Meets World' star.

Cheryl cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split in her paperwork.

And now, according to legal documents obtained by E! News, the pair have agreed to divide their two properties between them.

However, the custody of their beloved pet pooch Ysabella is yet to be decided.

The exes did not seek spousal support and have stuck with their premarital agreement.

The 38-year-old dancer and the 42-year-old actor were first linked in 2007 but split after a year and reunited a decade later in 2017, before walking down the aisle in May 2019 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, California.

Cheryl had previously praised the love and support Matthew had given her, calling him her “rock” in 2020 when she reflected on her sobriety.

She said: "It's important for me to also surround myself with people that have the same values. I noticed that my group of friends have changed since back in my partying and drinking days to now. I have a lot less friends but a lot more meaningful friends."

Later that year, Cheryl called the ‘Mrs Doubtfire’ star “the complete opposite of everything bad about my past relationships.”

She said: "I honestly think at the time when we first dated, I didn't clearly love myself enough to think that I deserved to be with someone who was actually nice to me,” before saying that she is "so grateful and happy that the universe really brought him back into my life when I was ready."

In December, Cheryl included snaps of Matthew in her ‘2021 photo dump’ to mark the end of the year.

In the caption, she wrote: "It wasn't always easy, but it definitely wasn't always bad. And where there was struggle, there was growth and valuable lessons. "Grateful for all of you, what this year brought me, and all of the beauty that came with it. Thank you to those who touched me."