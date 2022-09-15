Trisha Paytas gave birth to her daughter Malibu Barbie.

Published
2022/09/15 20:00 (BST)

Trisha Paytas gave birth to her daughter Malibu Barbie.

The social media star - who dropped pronouns in July 2021 - welcomed their little one with her husband Moses Hacmon on Wednesday (14.09.2022)

The 34-year-old YouTuber wrote on Twitter on Thursday (15.09.2022): “She has arrived. Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon.”

Trisha announced their pregnancy in July by posting a photograph of the sonogram on Instagram.

The post read: "Love at first [heart] beat” while Moses also shared his own version on his socials.

He wrote: "Mom and Dad. Best #valentine gift ever!", whilst Trisha commented: "Thank you for the best gift of all. You have officially made all my dreams come true, this baby will be so loved."

In a YouTube video, Trisha detailed having "sense of purpose" since becoming pregnant

. She said: "I'm in disbelief in so many ways but at the same time it just feels right. All of a sudden I just feel a sense of purpose." T

he former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star had shared her fertility struggles prior, talking about her diagnosis of Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, an infection of reproductive organs that can hinder conception.

They said: "I still have my uterus, but my periods are just not really regular. [I have] damaged ovaries with cysts. Sometimes I don’t have [a] period at all for a long period of time, and sometimes I have them every other week. With my PID, the chances of ever having children are basically zero. I’ll just tell you guys now, I know that it’s not in the cards for me."

© BANG Media International

trishapaytas moseshacmon malibubarbiepaytashacmon

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

mediaby BANG Showbiz English

Timothee Chalamet says he feels 'older' than he is
Cardi B has pled guilty to misdemeanor assault charges
Sam Mendes wants a woman to direct the next Bond movie
Julia Fox is 'proud' that she left her relationship with Kanye West

Recommended