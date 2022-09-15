Trisha Paytas gave birth to her daughter Malibu Barbie.

The social media star - who dropped pronouns in July 2021 - welcomed their little one with her husband Moses Hacmon on Wednesday (14.09.2022)

The 34-year-old YouTuber wrote on Twitter on Thursday (15.09.2022): “She has arrived. Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon.”

Trisha announced their pregnancy in July by posting a photograph of the sonogram on Instagram.

The post read: "Love at first [heart] beat” while Moses also shared his own version on his socials.

He wrote: "Mom and Dad. Best #valentine gift ever!", whilst Trisha commented: "Thank you for the best gift of all. You have officially made all my dreams come true, this baby will be so loved."

In a YouTube video, Trisha detailed having "sense of purpose" since becoming pregnant

. She said: "I'm in disbelief in so many ways but at the same time it just feels right. All of a sudden I just feel a sense of purpose." T

he former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star had shared her fertility struggles prior, talking about her diagnosis of Pelvic Inflammatory Disease, an infection of reproductive organs that can hinder conception.

They said: "I still have my uterus, but my periods are just not really regular. [I have] damaged ovaries with cysts. Sometimes I don’t have [a] period at all for a long period of time, and sometimes I have them every other week. With my PID, the chances of ever having children are basically zero. I’ll just tell you guys now, I know that it’s not in the cards for me."