Timothee Chalamet says he feels “older” than his years.

The ‘Little Women’ star believes he was “born with” the “perspective” of someone beyond his years as he becomes British Vogue’s first solo male cover star in its 106 year history.

The 26-year-old actor told the Conde Nast fashion bible’s October issue: "The ways I feel older than 26 I have always felt. It’s not like I feel like I’ve had some mental breakthrough that has given me perspective. The perspective that feels ‘old man’, I feel like I was born with it.”

Timothee shared the COVID-19 pandemic prompted him to finally “transition into an adulting mindset”.

He said: “I should have been trying to get my adult feet under myself a little bit earlier than I did.

“I found myself having to really, you know, be honest with myself that where I’ve been able to get myself to in life was balls to the wall, like throwing everything at [it] at a young age that, by some miracle, got me to where I am. But to then transition to an adulting mindset.”

The ‘Don’t Look Up’ star shared his “delusion dream” he had a teenager before his life went “six million miles an hour”.

Timothee said: “I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career, and in my late teenage years, working on Homeland and starting to do theatre in New York, I felt like I reduced my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in theatre and hopefully make enough money doing either a TV show or something I could sustain myself [with]. And then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life is moving at six million miles per hour.”

Timothee also spoke about his new role of Lee in ‘Bones and All’ - a film helmed by Luca Guadagnino that debuted at the Venice Film Festival - a cannibal in love with Maren, played by Taylor Russell.

He said: "With Lee, the illusion of control is based on feeling for no one and not even interacting with anyone - with Lee's affliction being cannibalism.”

