Prince William says walking behind his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II’s hearse was “challenging”.

The new Prince of Wales, 40, remarked trailing behind the late monarch’s coffin with his father King Charles III and his brother Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex “brought back a few memories” for him on Wednesday (14.09.2022) as he has done similar before such as when he walked behind in mother Princess Diana’s funeral procession as a teenager in 1997.

While out talking with well-wishers and mourners lining the gates at Sandringham House in Norfolk, he told a woman: “Doing the walk yesterday was challenging. It brought back a few memories.”

Prince William - who was joined by his wife Catherine, Princess of Wales with whom he has son Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince Louis, four - added that he “had not [been] prepared for the death of the Queen despite her being 96.

The next successor to the throne - which his grandmother had for a record beating 70 years - will say his final goodbye on Monday (19.09.2022) at her state funeral, which will be attended by world leaders such as President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recently shared a sweet memory of meeting the Queen as a child when his father Pierre Trudeau was leader of the same country in the 70s.

He said: The first time I met her was in 1977 when I was just a little boy.

“When I would meet with her as prime minister almost four decades later in 2015, I joked that the last time that we had met she had been taller than me. She responded with a quip about my making her feel old.

“Her sense of humour was one of her many great qualities and one of the many reasons why she was one of my favourite people in the world.

“Her conversations with me were always candid. We talked about anything and everything. She gave her best advice on a range of issues, she was always curious, engaged and thoughtful.”

Justin added that for the population of Canada, Queen Elizabeth was “the only sovereign that most of us have ever known,” before saying“her sudden absence has struck us all palpably and profoundly”.

He said: “The Queen had a profound appreciation for our culture.

“In 1964, she said that she was happy to know that there existed in our Commonwealth a place where it was expected of her that she would speak officially in French.

“It’s a language that she loved a lot and that she spoke impeccably well.”

Justin said that Canadians “feel like they have lost a family member who grew up alongside us”.