Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski say their pets “unconditional love” inspired their new business.

The ‘Queer Eye’ stars attribute their “mutual love” of their furry friends as to why they created Yummers - a line of pet food ‘mix ins’ with 14 flavours - with Rebecca Frechette Rudisch.

Jonathan - who has four cats Larry, Liza, Matilda and Genevieve and dog Rose- told PEOPLE magazine: "I just think some of my most fulfilling relationships have come from my pets, that unconditional love, and they take such good care of us. I do think that's part of what makes Yummers so special is it really has been born from this desire for us to want to take better care of our animals and to want to show up for them in the ways that they show up for us."

The 35-year-old television personality added: "I think it's a mutual love of pets, is what really kind of brought us together. We're both pet parents, and Rebecca is really the mastermind. She saw that there was a gorgeous opportunity for us."

Antoni agreed, saying in the same interview that he adored dogs because they are "just unapologetic with their feelings and their neediness,” as he is a person who wears his “heart on his sleeve”.

The 38-year-old reality star felt his dog - a rescue named Neon - helped him and his partner have some of “the best moments” of the lockdown brought on at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Antoni said: "When I look back at the pandemic, to bring that up, the best moments that I had were driving out to the country, going out into the woods with my partner and my dog, or r even just going on a walk with my dog after being in front of a computer screen all day long and just being in the outdoors and seeing how much joy it brought her and how much it actually helped me, and how symbiotic this relationship is that you have with a pet."