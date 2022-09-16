Mariah Carey and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex bonded over being biracial and the many "misconceptions" about them.

The 'We Belong Together' hitmaker, 53, was the latest guest on the 41-year-old royal's 'Archetypes' podcast - which aired days before the passing on Queen Elizabeth on September 8 - and she has shared how she and the former 'Suits' actress had a lot in common and she "enjoyed" getting Meghan's "take on things".

She told Variety: “I don’t know that I should be an authority on anybody but myself, but to preface my answer — I did not meet the Queen.

“I am, however, obsessed with the show ‘The Crown.’ And the podcast with Meghan, I felt, was an important moment and one that I truly enjoyed — getting her take on things, she’s had her journey and I’ve had mine. There are some similarities, like being biracial. I tend to dwell on that topic because I just can’t get over it. It’s always a thing, whether I bring it up or someone else does. I assume that’s why it was interesting for she and I to talk for her podcast. There are so many misconceptions about her and about me — you can’t even realise how many misconceptions.”

The episode was billed as an exploration of the “complexities surrounding the ‘diva’” and the negative connotations associated with the word.

And Mariah left Meghan in a “sweat” and “stopped her in her tracks” when she referred to her as a "diva".

Duchess Meghan used the term to mention Mariah’s infamous reported diva demands, including rumoured requests for 20 white kittens and 100 white doves when she turned on the Christmas lights in London.

During the 46-minute episode, Mariah told Meghan - who has two children with her 38-year-old husband Prince Harry - that: “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don’t even act like...”, with the Duchess responding: “What kind of diva moments do I give you?”

The duchess added at the end of the show: “It was all going swimmingly, I mean really well, until that moment happened, which I don’t know about you but it stopped me in my tracks when she called me a diva.

“You couldn’t see me, obviously, but I started to sweat a little bit. I started squirming in my chair in this quiet revolt. Like, ‘Wait’. ‘What? No. What? How could you? That’s not true. Why would you say that?’

“My mind genuinely was just spinning with what nonsense she must have read or clicked on to make her say that.”

The duchess said Mariah had quickly reassured her that she labelled her diva in a “chic” and “aspirational” way.