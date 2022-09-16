Scooter Braun has been ordered to pay $20 million to his ex-wife Yael Cohen as part of their divorce.

The 41-year-old talent manager is set to retain the $65 million mansion that he bought last year, as well as several other properties.

Scooter - who has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato - has also been allowed to keep more than 100 pieces of artwork, including pieces by Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.

A copy of their divorce settlement - which has been obtained by PEOPLE - shows that the record executive will keep hold of a 2018 Porsche Cayenne GTS, a 2019 Tesla Model X, several golf carts and a private jet.

Yael, on the other hand, has been awarded their $30 million family in Brentwood, California, as well as a 2021 Land Rover Defender.

The former couple - who tied the knot in 2014 - did have a prenuptial agreement in place, and they've agreed to joint custody of their three children - Hart, three, Levi, five, and Jagger, seven.

Scooter is set to pay $60,000 a month in child support, while they will each pay their own lawyer fees after reaching a settlement.

Scooter and Yael were previously said to have been "heartbroken" about their split.

However, they were also reported to have been focused on co-parenting their children, and they were both determined to avoid a "messy divorce".

An insider said in 2021: "They're both heartbroken. They realised they were not going to be able to fix things and they decided to move ahead with the divorce.

"They're committed to keeping things amicable for the kids. They don't want to have a messy divorce."

The source added that they were still spending a lot of time together for the sake of their children.

The insider explained: "They have to co-parent so they're keeping it cool."