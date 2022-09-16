King Charles and his family have been "deeply moved" by the response to Queen Elizabeth's death.

The 96-year-old monarch passed away on 8 September aged 96, sparking an outpouring of tributes around the world and the 73-year-old new king has sent a message of "sincere gratitude" to those who have sent their condolences.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "His Majesty The King and the Royal Family wish to send their sincere gratitude for the messages of condolence received from around the world.

"The Royal Family has been deeply moved by the global response and affection shown for The Queen as people join them in mourning the loss of Her Majesty."

After a week of public engagements and official duties, Charles returned to his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire on Thursday (15.09.22) for a private "day of reflection", while his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, spent time at her estate in Wiltshire.

On Friday (16.09.22), the couple will travel to Wales for the final day of the king's four-day tour of the four nations of the UK after the queen's death.

The couple will first attend a prayer and reflection service for the queen at Llandaff Cathedral before attending an event at the Senedd, where they will receive a motion of condolence from the Welsh parliament.

They will then greet members of the public in the grounds of Cardiff Castle, with people warned to expect very long queues and entry on a first come, first served basis.

A woman named Jude from Cardiff has been waiting since 3.30am to greet the royal couple.

She told the BBC: "I just want to pay my respects to the late Queen. It feels like the right thing to do."