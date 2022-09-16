Lil Nas X's next track, 'STAR WALKIN'' will soundtrack the 'League of Legends' Worlds 2022 tournament.

The 'Old Town Road' hitmaker's fans can expect the new song on September 23, ahead of the big kick-off in Mexico City.

What's more, Nas will be playing live during the Worlds Finals at San Francisco’s Chase Center on November 5.

The Grammy winner has also teamed up with Riot Games to design a skin for the new champion K’Sante, The Pride Of Nazumah, with Prestige Empyrean K’Sante being unlockable between November 3 and 14.

In a statement, the 23-year-old star - whose real name is Montero Hill - said: “I felt like it was time for me to try something new.

“I’ve left my mark on pop culture in so many ways, and now it’s time to take on the world of gaming.”

The 'Industry Baby' hitmaker quipped: “I will be the greatest president of 'League of Legends', of all time.

“Also I’m going to make the best Worlds anthem of all time and put on the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds! ‘STAR WALKIN’’ is the only song anyone is allowed to listen to from now on.”

Last year, PVRIS released the Worlds anthem 'Burn It All Down'.

The likes of Imagine Dragons, Zedd and Against The Current are among the acts to have released an anthem for the tournament.

Worlds 2022 will take place in Mexico City, New York City, Atlanta, and San Francisco between September 29 and November 5.